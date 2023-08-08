One person died in a five-vehicle crash on the Interstate 10 Freeway in Fontana in the early morning hours of Aug. 8, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 3:03 a.m., a 28-year-old woman who lives in Pomona was driving a 2010 Honda Civic on westbound I-10, east of Cypress Avenue, in the middle lanes. She was not wearing a seatbelt, the CHP said.
For unknown reasons, the Civic began to swerve out of control. It veered to the left and struck the center divider wall, resulting in the vehicle to come to a stop within the westbound traffic lanes.
Then a 23-year-old woman who lives in Los Angeles, driving a 2006 Honda Accord in the westbound No. 2 lane, approached the disabled Civic. She was not able to avoid crashing into the Civic and struck its right side. This caused a chain reaction, and multiple vehicles ended up hitting the Civic.
During this sequence of crashes, the driver of the Honda Civic sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel.
The driver of a Toyota Rav4, a 55-year-old woman from Colton, was transported to Kaiser Hospital in Fontana with minor injuries. None of the other involved parties were injured.
Alcohol has not been ruled out as factor in this crash, the CHP said.
Any witnesses or anyone with further information about this incident are encouraged to contact Officer N. Mercado at the California Highway Patrol, Rancho Cucamonga Area at (909) 980-3994.
