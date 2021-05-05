One person died in a multi-vehicle traffic collision on the Route 210 Freeway in Fontana on the morning of Wednesday, May 5, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred at about 2:35 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the freeway, forcing lanes to close down and causing a huge traffic jam later in the morning.
The collision, which took place near Citrus Avenue, involved a semi-truck and a white Tesla.
No other information was immediately available.
Check back for updates.
