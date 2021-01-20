One person died and two others were injured in a collision at the end of a vehicle pursuit in northern Fontana on Jan. 20, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 12:05 p.m., Fontana officers were involved in a pursuit related to a criminal investigation. The pursuit traveled through the cities of Fontana, Rialto, and Rancho Cucamonga.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Airship assisted in the pursuit, at which time Fontana officers were able to begin the process of trailing the suspect’s vehicle, police said.
At about 12:15 p.m., the suspect exited the Route 210 freeway at Beech Avenue. The suspect failed to stop at the posted intersection and collided with an uninvolved vehicle, police said.
Both occupants of the uninvolved vehicle sustained major injuries, and ultimately one of them was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The other passenger in the uninvolved vehicle and the suspect were transported to a local hospital for treatment. At this time, their condition is unknown.
The Fontana P.D. requested the assistance of San Bernardino Major Accident Investigation Unit to investigate the collision.
Beech Avenue from South Highland Avenue to Sierra Lakes Parkway was closed to traffic for the investigation.
