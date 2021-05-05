One person died and two other persons were injured in a multi-vehicle traffic collision on the Route 210 Freeway in Fontana on the morning of May 5, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred on the westbound lanes of the freeway near Citrus Avenue.
At about 2:35 a.m., a 50-year-old man from San Bernardino was driving a 2011 Mack commercial vehicle combination when it was involved in a crash, causing it to overturn and block the No. 1 and 2 lanes.
The driver of the Mack truck was then assisted by a passing motorist, a 30-year-old man from San Bernardino. The passing motorist was standing within the No. 1 lane while attempting to extricate the driver of the Mack.
At about 2:40 a.m., a 35-year-old man from Running Springs driving a Tesla in the No. 1 lane approached the scene and collided into the passing motorist and then into the Mack truck, the CHP said.
As a result of this crash, the driver of the Tesla succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Mack truck and the passing motorist sustained major injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The cause of this crash is under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident may call the CHP Rancho Cucamonga Area office at (909) 980-3994.
