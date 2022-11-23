One person was arrested on a DUI (drug) charge on Nov. 19 in Fontana as a result of DUI saturation patrols conducted in lieu of a scheduled DUI checkpoint, the Fontana Police Department said.
Fourteen additional citations were issued that night, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The DUI checkpoint was scheduled to be held at Sierra and Baseline avenues from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. However, because of excessive winds, the checkpoint was deemed to be too dangerous for both the motoring public and officers. Officers on the scene for the checkpoint conducted the saturation patrols for the duration instead.
In addition to the DUI arrest and citations, 19 traffic stops took place.
The next DUI checkpoint will be held in December.
----- ALSO, Fontana P.D. officers will be out during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence.
“Impaired driving is preventable,” Sergeant Kurt Schlotterbeck said. “It’s a choice. If you’ve been drinking or taking drugs that impair, make the right choice by finding a sober driver or alternate transportation to take you places.”
The Fontana P.D. reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Motorists are urged to always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.
Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
