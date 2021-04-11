One person was arrested on a charge of DUI (alcohol) during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on April 10, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The checkpoint was held on Baseline Avenue, west of Cherry Avenue, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
A total of 21 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, and one additional citation was issued.
Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired, police said.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
