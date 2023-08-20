One person was arrested for having an outstanding warrant during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Aug. 19, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The checkpoint was held in the northbound lanes of Sierra Avenue at Technology from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
A total of 38 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, and 1,729 vehicles were contacted. No persons were arrested on a DUI charge.
DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the roads, police said.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
