One person was arrested on a DUI charge during a DUI checkpoint conducted by the Fontana Police Department on Dec. 19.
The checkpoint was held on Valley Boulevard, west of Alder Avenue from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Also during the event, 26 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, and two additional citations were issued, police said.
The Fontana P.D.is planning to hold additional checkpoints throughout the winter months.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
