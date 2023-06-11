One person was arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on June 10, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The event was held in the southbound lanes of Sierra Avenue, north of Randall Avenue, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
A total of 1,428 vehicles were contacted, and 25 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.
DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads, police said.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.