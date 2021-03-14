One person was arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on March 13, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The person who was arrested was charged with possession of a controlled substance for sales and a violation of parole warrant.
The checkpoint was held at 8020 Citrus Avenue from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
A total of 32 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, and 10 additional citations were issued.
Fontana Police Department will hold additional DUI/driver’s license checkpoints throughout the year.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
