One person was arrested during a DUI warrant sweep in Fontana on Aug. 28, according to the Fontana Police Department.
In addition to the one arrest for an outstanding warrant, due diligence was served on 34 warrants, police said.
"The best bet for anyone with a missed DUI court date is to go to court on their own, now," said Sergeant Dave Lally. "If you don't, that warrant isn't going away. We're going to come to find you and take you to jail."
Those caught often face additional jail time for failing to appear in court or for violating probation.
The Fontana P.D. places a high priority on lowering deaths and injuries with the goal of removing impaired drivers and heightening awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, police said.
Funding for the operation was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.