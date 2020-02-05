One person received a citation for furnishing an alcoholic beverage to a minor during a shoulder tap decoy operation in Fontana last month, according to the Fontana Police Department.
During the operation, three locations were visited and a total of five subjects were contacted.
Under the program, a minor under the direct supervision of a peace officer stands outside a liquor or convenience store and asks patrons to buy alcohol. The minor indicates in some way he or she is underage and cannot purchase the alcohol.
The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.
The program is intended to reduce the availability of alcohol to minors.
Statistics show that minors generally have a higher rate of drunk driving crashes than adults. Studies also show the combination of alcohol and youth tends to increase criminal conduct. According to the American Medical Association, underage drinking can increase the chances of risky sexual behavior and teen pregnancy as well as juvenile delinquency.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.