One person was hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash in northern Fontana on the afternoon of June 15.
According to the Fontana Police Department's dispatch log, traffic officers were dispatched to the collision in the area of Citrus Avenue and Sierra Lakes Parkway.
One of the drivers suffered a medical emergency right before the accident. That driver was transported via ambulance to a local hospital, police said.
It did not appear that any other parties involved in the collision were seriously injured, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.