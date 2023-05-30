One person was hospitalized in critical condition after a four-vehicle collision in Fontana on May 26, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident occurred at about 9:13 p.m. at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Citrus Avenue.
The driver of one of the vehicles needed C.P.R. and was taken to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in critical condition, said Fontana Police Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Two passengers from one of the other vehicles were also taken to a local hospital after complaining of pain.
The Fontana Police Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) was in charge of the investigation, and the intersection was shut down for about five hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.