A person was injured in a five-vehicle collision in southern Fontana on June 20, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The Traffic Unit was dispatched to the area of Sierra and Santa Ana avenues at 4:17 p.m., said Fontana Police Public Information Officer Jason Delair.
One male subject was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center with major injuries.
There were no injuries to any other involved parties.
Three of the vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
The Fontana P.D. was investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.