One person was shot to death and another person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in Fontana on May 6, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the case, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 7:44 p.m., officers responded to the 16700 block of Paine Street after receiving a report of a possible fight with gunshots heard, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The officers located Adan Cabreralepe, 43, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound. First aid was immediately rendered by officers and Fire Department personnel; however, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
An additional 62-year-old man suffered a single gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
The suspect in the incident was identified to be Margarito Montalvo-Arano, 42, of Fontana. He was taken into custody at the scene by officers. The firearm believed to be used in the incident was located on scene.
Montalvo-Arano is currently being held at West Valley Detention Center with no bail on charges of murder and attempted murder.
Persons who have information about this incident are urged to contact Detective Patty at (909) 356-3391.
