One person was shot to death and another person was injured during an incident in Fontana on May 24, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 2:06 p.m., police received a 911 phone call with reports of a shooting at a residence in the 7700 block of Juniper Avenue.
Officers located two male gunshot victims. One victim succumbed to his injuries and the other was being treated at an area hospital.
No other information was immediately available.
