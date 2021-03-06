One person was shot to death and two other people were hospitalized during an incident in Fontana, according to a report by the Fontana Police Department on March 6.
Officers responded to the 9000 block of Newport Avenue in the central area of the city after shots were heard at about 2 a.m.
A 35-year-old man, whose city of residence was unknown, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Two other victims were also transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Detectives are currently investigating the incident. No suspects have been arrested.
Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the Fontana P.D.
