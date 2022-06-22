One suspect died and another suspect was injured during an incident which involved an officer-involved shooting and a lengthy pursuit on local freeways on June 21, according to a news release issued by the Fontana Police Department.
No officers were injured during the incident.
At about 5:15 p.m., officers were conducting an undercover operation regarding the sale of illegal assault weapons near the Jack in the Box restaurant located at 3910 Sierra Avenue in the northern tip of Fontana.
Officers attempted to contact two subjects, both adult males, in a vehicle located in the parking lot of the restaurant.
As officers approached, wearing clearly marked police vests, the driver of the vehicle allegedly rammed an unmarked police unit and an officer-involved shooting occurred, police said.
The driver fled the parking lot in the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit went through several cities and was eventually terminated in the area of the Interstate 10 Freeway at Tennessee Street in Redlands, causing a huge traffic jam which lasted for hours.
The driver was taken into custody and the passenger was found to have a gunshot wound. The passenger was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased. The driver received medical treatment and was later booked on several felony charges, police said.
An unregistered assault rifle was located inside of the suspect vehicle, police said.
The decedent’s name is being withheld pending positive identification and next of kin notification.
The driver was identified as 27-year-old Adolfo Quintana of Fontana. Quintana is a convicted felon on post release supervision for various drug and firearm charges, police said.
The investigation of this incident is being conducted by the California Department of Justice and detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigation Division and the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.
