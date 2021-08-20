The City of Fontana and Healthy Fontana are inviting residents to attend the new Central City Park Community Garden open house on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m.
Attendees can learn how they can grow their own fruits and vegetables at the new site, which has 30 garden plots, including two ADA accessible plots.
"Bring your family and see what a community garden looks like, consider working on your own garden plot, and meet the gardening staff," the city said in a news release. "There will be gardening resources, light refreshments, and giveaways."
No registration is needed for this open house.
The garden officially opened on May 6 and has been accepting applications to lease a plot since the beginning of July. The Community Garden is located at Central City Park, 8328 Cypress Avenue, next to the Cypress Center.
A community garden can be defined as a place “where the residents of a community are empowered to design, build, and maintain spaces in the community.” This can be in an urban, suburban, or rural setting. At Central City Park Community Garden, leasers can grow fruits, vegetables, flowers, and other plants.
The benefits of gardening are good for overall health and wellbeing. Gardening outdoors exposes participants to Vitamin D (beneficial for the bones and immune system) and is shown to decrease dementia, fight stress and improve mood. Gardening also gives one's body aerobic exercise and helps fight loneliness by improving socialization opportunities with other gardeners.
This event is hosted by the award-winning program Healthy Fontana.
For information about the open house, call (909) 350-6542 or email healthy@fontana.org.
Healthy Fontana is a program of the City of Fontana’s Community Services Department that aims to help residents live healthier lives. For more information, visit HealthyFontana.org.
