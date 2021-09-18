The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department shut down alleged illegal outdoor marijuana cultivations at 31 locations in the county, including one in Fontana and one in Bloomington, during a week-long crackdown Sept. 13-17, the Sheriff's Department said in a news release on Sept. 18.
Investigators from the Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), along with San Bernardino Sheriff's deputies from several different patrol stations, served search warrants at various locations in Lucerne Valley, Chino Hills, Twentynine Palms, Wonder Valley, Pinon Hills, Phelan, Newberry Springs, Hesperia, and the National Forest in addition to the Bloomington and Fontana sites.
This was the third week of Operation Hammer Strike, which represents a heightened emphasis on responding to numerous complaints from citizens regarding large outdoor marijuana cultivations in the county, the Sheriff's Department said.
During the five-day period, investigators seized 29,810 marijuana plants, 5,798.4 pounds of processed marijuana, four guns, and about $19,000 in cash. Investigators eradicated a total of 138 greenhouses found at these locations. A total of 31 suspects were arrested.
The investigations revealed the cannabis cultivations were not in compliance with California's Medical and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA) and San Bernardino County's ordinance prohibiting commercial cannabis activity, the Sheriff's Department said.
In Fontana, the alleged marijuana grow took place in the 3900 block of Lytle Creek Road, and in Bloomington, the alleged grow was in the 19100 block of Ash Street.
The Sheriff's Gangs/Narcotics Division will continue to enforce California's cannabis laws and San Bernardino County's ordinance regarding cannabis cultivation and distribution. Persons found guilty of violating the state law and county ordinance are subject to fines, prosecution, and seizure of property, the Sheriff's Department said.
Property owners who are growing marijuana or are aware their tenants are growing marijuana on their properties in violation of the state law and local ordinances may also be subject to civil or criminal sanctions. Property owners are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement or code compliance agency to confirm if cultivating cannabis is prohibited or allowed under specific regulations, the Sheriff's Department said.
The suspects were cited or booked on charges of cultivation of cannabis, over six plants, and possession for sales of marijuana.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Sheriff's Gangs/Narcotics Division at (909)387-8400 or NARC-MET@sbcsd.org. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave the information at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.