Long-time Fontana resident and community servant Pamela Anderson Eshleman received the Fontana Exchange Club’s highest honor on Oct. 5.
Eshleman was presented with the Book of Golden Deeds award from Fontana Exchange Club President R. Dale Evans during a dinner in her honor at the Fontana Hilton Gardens Inn.
As he presented the award to Eshleman, Evans said, “For the four years I have known Pamela, her leadership and dedication to Fontana and the Exchange Club are a model of service that I aspire to reflect in my own service leadership.”
Eshleman graduated from Fontana High School in 1968 and has been a realtor and broker in Fontana since 1976. She is the owner of Anderson Real Estate, providing full service residential and commercial real estate assistance to members of the local community.
She is also a 35-year member and past president of the Fontana Exchange Club and a 25-year member of the Fontana Woman’s Club.
Demonstrating her love for the youth in the community, she served on the Board of International Rainbow Girls for more than 20 years; however, she is probably best known for serving as chairperson of the Miss Fontana Pageant for two decades.
She also served as the First Lady of Fontana, alongside her husband, Mayor David Eshleman, through three consecutive terms, spanning the years 1990 through 2002.
She is also a past president of the Fontana Chamber of Commerce and served on the City of Fontana Planning Commission for two years.
She is a 25-year member of the Eastern Star Masonic Lodge and attends worship services at Fontana Community Church.
Her service also includes being an integral part of the Exchange Club’s Christmas and Fontana Days parades, as well as playing an essential role in the club’s annual Fontana Days Festival, which takes place every year at Veterans Park during the first week of June.
Speaking at the dinner were many of her fellow Exchange Club and family members and close friends, all of whom praised her service to others, her commitment to community, and her love of family and friends.
After receiving the award, Eshleman told the crowd: “Thank you for this award. I am sincerely grateful and humbled. I want to leave all of you with this as we continue down this journey of service: Let tonight be a reminder of the blessing and value we have as a team of service.”
