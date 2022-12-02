Vivian Ramirez and Hector Ramos, residents of Fontana, have announced the birth of their son, Noah Javier Ramos.
Noah was born on Sept. 8 at Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center and weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.
Noah’s grandparents are Ynez and Rene Ramirez of Fontana.
