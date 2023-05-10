Fontana will be holding its next Park Clean-Up Day for volunteers on Saturday, May 13 at the Mary Vagle Nature Center, 11501 Cypress Avenue in the southern area of the city.
The event starts at 8 a.m. and continues until about 1 p.m.
Cleaning involves raking, trimming, shoveling, sweeping, and picking up debris.
It is recommended that participants wear comfortable work clothes and enclosed work shoes.
For more information, call the City of Fontana’s Public Works Department at (909) 350-6760, email ffix@fontana.org or visit https://www.fontana.org/3571/Park-Clean-Up-Days
