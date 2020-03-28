A man who was on active parole for carjacking was arrested after he allegedly was involved in a carjacking incident and led officers on a high-speed pursuit on March 27, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Police said the suspect, Marcus Williams, 27, first attempted to carjack a female victim, but she was able to fight him off, causing him to flee.
But several hours later, police received a call of a suspect who just stole a vehicle, and Williams was again the suspect.
Officer Patty and Officer Saenz located the vehicle in the area of Valley Boulevard and Cypress Avenue and attempted to stop the vehicle.
Williams allegedly led officers on an approximate two-mile pursuit at high speeds.
But due to his reckless driving, Williams crashed into two parked vehicles, totaling the stolen vehicle, police said.
Officers were able to apprehend the suspect without further incident. He was uninjured but transported to a local hospital as a precaution. He was booked a short time later at West Valley Detention Center on numerous felony charges, police said.
