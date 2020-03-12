A parolee who was allegedly in possession of a loaded gun was arrested in Fontana on March 11, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Graveyard Officer A. Millan conducted a traffic stop on Francisco Sanchez for California vehicle code violations, police said.
Sanchez was found to be on active parole for home invasion robbery.
A .22 caliber loaded handgun and methamphetamine were located inside the vehicle during a parole search, police said.
Sanchez was arrested on numerous charges and booked into West Valley Detention Center.
