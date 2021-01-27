A parrot in distress apparently knew just where to go for help -- the Fontana Police Station.
On Jan. 26, a parrot was being chased by a large, vicious hawk and flew into Chief Billy Green’s office window, according to a Facebook post by the Fontana Police Department.
"Green immediately ran up to assist the parrot to safety and chased off the hawk," the Facebook post said. "No birds were harmed during this incident."
The parrot has been entered in the “Pawboost” system for missing pets. A person who is missing a parrot can contact Animal Services Supervisor Jamie Simmons at: jsimmons@fontana.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.