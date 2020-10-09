Pathway from Boys to Men, Inc., an organization based in Fontana, is celebrating 15 years of dedicated service to the community.
The group will hold a virtual event on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in order to honor local community "Heroes and Sheroes."
Awardees include Beverly Earl and Raquel Welsh-Walker of Catholic Charities, Susan Montoya, Citizens Business Bank, John Hakel, Southern California Partnership For Jobs, David Yniguez, Home Depot (Rialto), and Kyle Patterson, special representative of Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters.
"These extraordinary men and women embody community and partnership in an effort to stimulate lasting change for men, women, and children in San Bernardino County," said James Randolph, founder of Pathway from Boys to Men.
The group will also award two scholarships.
"Come learn about Pathway From Boys To Men Inc. and what we are doing in the community and how you can get involved. This will be a spectacular event to attend with your family and friends as we honor local leaders and celebrate success stories," said Randolph.
For more information about Pathway from Boys to Men, call Randolph at (909) 838-5623 or visit the website at www.pathwayfromboystomen.com.
