Pathway from Boys to Men (PFBTM), a nonprofit group based in Fontana, will be hosting its 2021 Awards Gala on Oct. 23.
The organization will honor Major Kimberly Anthony, nurse educator at Azusa Pacific; Joshua Beckley, senior pastor at Ecclesia Christian Fellowship; Dee Goins, Youth Build Inland Empire; Emmett Cromwell, Carpenters Union; Marvin Williams, youth pastor at Ecclesia Christian Fellowship; Victor Ramirez, Citizens Business Bank; Marcus Savage, Los Angeles World Airports; and Margaret Hill, author.
“These outstanding community leaders have been an integral part of Pathway From Boys To Men’s 16-year journey,” said James Randolph, the founder of the organization. “Their participation in various PFBTM programs, outreach events and fundraising events have afforded us the ability to provide life skills, career training and resources to those looking for self-sustaining career opportunities in trade school, college and other vocational occupations.
Pathway From Boys To Men all will be awarding two scholarships to San Bernardino County residents, Barrington Lewis and Letisha Williams, who have demonstrated dedication, determination and resilience to achieving their goals despite the current state of our environment, Randolph said.
Persons interested in obtaining tickets for the event can go to https://pathway16.eventbrite.com.
