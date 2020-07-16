The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will be continuing work on the pavement rehabilitation project on Interstate 15 north of Fontana this weekend.
Work in the southbound lanes will take place starting on Friday, July 17 at 8 p.m. and continuing through Sunday, July 19 at noon. Southbound I-15 lanes No. 2, 3, and 4 will be closed from Glen Helen Parkway in Devore to Sierra Avenue in the northern tip of Fontana. One lane will remain open for traffic.
The southbound Glen Helen Parkway on- and off-ramps will also be closed.
Motorists are advised to use I-215 from I-15 at the bottom of the Cajon Pass to avoid construction delays.
To stay on top of roadwork in the Inland Empire, visit Caltrans District 8 and sign up for commuter alerts. Also, motorists can follow Caltrans for the latest information on Facebook and Twitter.
