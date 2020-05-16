A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in northern Fontana in the early morning hours of May 16, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 1:04 a.m., a vehicle was traveling northbound on Sierra Avenue when a pedestrian was struck just north of Summit Avenue.
The male pedestrian is unidentified at this time and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Fontana P.D.'s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) was handling the traffic collision investigation.
No other information was immediately available.
