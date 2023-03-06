A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle occupied by an allegedly drunk driver in Fontana in the early morning hours of March 5, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident occurred at about 1:23 a.m. in the area of Citrus and Baseline avenues in the northern area of the city.
A Ford Mustang was driving northbound on Citrus when it hit the pedestrian, who was in the roadway.
The pedestrian, an unidentified male adult, was pronounced deceased as a result of the collision, police said.
The driver of the Ford, Christian Garnica, 27, was arrested on a DUI charge and was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
The intersection was shut down for several hours and reopened at about 6 a.m.
