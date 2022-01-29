A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Fontana on Jan. 28, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The collision occurred in the area of Foothill Boulevard west of Almeria Avenue (just west of the bridge), said Public Information Officer Jennie Venzor.
The pedestrian (an adult male) was walking along the north curb of Foothill and stepped into the number two westbound traffic lane, Venzor said.
The vehicle, an Isuzu utility truck, was driving west in the number two lane. The vehicle’s passenger side mirror hit the pedestrian, causing the pedestrian to hit the rear metal utility area of the truck, resulting in fatal injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was cooperative and remained at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.