A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Fontana on Nov. 9, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 7:33 p.m., Fontana Police Department officers and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Hemlock Avenue.
A 43-year-old resident of Oceanside was pronounced deceased on scene at 7:42 p.m. The name is being withheld pending the notification of family.
The incident is being investigated by the Fontana P.D.
