A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident occurred on Aug. 7 at 11:55 p.m. near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard.
The female pedestrian was crossing the westbound lanes of Foothill, east of Sierra, outside of the crosswalk, police said. She was struck by a green 2002 Chevrolet Silverado being driven westbound on Foothill.
The driver and two passengers were not injured during the collision.
The victim was transported to Kaiser Hospital via AMR, where she was pronounced deceased on Aug. 8 at 12:21 a.m.
The incident was being investigated by the Fontana P.D.'s Major Accident Investigation Team.
