A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on a freeway off-ramp in Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 16, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 4:19 a.m., a 2003 silver Toyota Corolla was traveling on the off-ramp on eastbound Interstate 10 to Citrus Avenue in the No. 1 lane. The Corolla was going 40 mph as it approached a male pedestrian, the CHP said.
The pedestrian was walking up the off-ramp when the Corolla struck him. The pedestrian sustained blunt force trauma and was pronounced deceased due to the injuries he received.
The identity of the pedestrian has not yet been released, pending notification to his next of kin, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Coroner's Division.
The driver of the Corolla, a 25-year-old Fontana man, suffered lacerations to his face and hands and was treated at Kaiser Hospital.
A sig-alert was issued for the Citrus off-ramp at about 4:46 a.m. and was cancelled at about 7:22 a.m.
It is unknown if the pedestrian was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of this collision.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer E. Granado at the Rancho Cucamonga CHP Office at (909) 980-3994.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.