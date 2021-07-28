A pedestrian was killed in a traffic collision just north of Fontana on July 27, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 9:18 p.m., a 49-year-old San Bernardino resident was driving a 2020 silver Kia northbound on Sierra Avenue, south of Lytle Creek Road, in an unincorporated county area at about 35 miles per hour.
The Kia struck an unidentified pedestrian, a 54-year-old San Bernardino man, who was walking within the northbound lanes of Sierra. As a result of the collision, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel.
It is unknown why the pedestrian was walking in the lanes.
The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer J. Smith at the CHP San Bernardino Office at (909) 383-4247.
