A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on the Route 210 Freeway in Fontana on Jan. 24, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 9:50 p.m., a 25-year-old San Bernardino woman was driving a 2016 Kia eastbound, west of Alder Avenue, at an unknown speed when her car collided with an unidentified pedestrian walking in the No. 1 lane.
As a result of the collision, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel.
It is unknown why the pedestrian was walking in the freeway lanes.
The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer C. Dane at the CHP San Bernardino Office at (909) 383-4247.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.