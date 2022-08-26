A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run collision in Fontana on Aug. 25, and police are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident occurred at about 8:09 p.m., when an adult male, a resident of Fontana, was struck by a westbound vehicle as he was crossing the street in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Sultana Avenue.
San Bernardino County Fire/Medics responded and transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
The driver of the involved vehicle did not stop or contact the police for assistance.
“The vehicle is a passenger car, possibly Honda, most likely with moderate damage to the front end,” said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. “The suspect vehicle is most likely grey or gold and was last seen traveling westbound from Foothill and Hemlock at the time of the incident.”
Persons who have any information about this incident are urged to contact the Fontana P.D. Traffic Unit at (909) 350-7700 regarding report 22-13024.
This was the second fatal collision that occurred in the same vicinity on Foothill Boulevard within the past week. On Aug. 21, a man who was riding an electric bicycle died after crashing into a curb, police said. In that incident, it did not appear that the man was hit by a vehicle.
