A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Fontana, and a suspect was arrested on a hit-and-run charge, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Nov. 2 at about 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Merrill and Wheeler avenues.
The pedestrian was walking northbound across the eastbound lanes of Merrill when he was struck by a white minivan being driven eastbound on Merrill. The driver of the minivan did not stop and immediately fled the scene.
The pedestrian was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and died as a result of the collision.
One witness was located on scene and provided limited suspect information. Assisting officers were able to identify the suspect vehicle as a white Nissan Quest. The vehicle was later located at a residence in Fontana.
Samaan Samaan, 67, was located at this residence and detained without incident. Samaan admitted to driving and being involved in a collision at the time and location of the collision, police said.
The suspect was taken into custody and was transported to West Valley Detention Center for booking.
