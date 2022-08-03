A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Fontana, and a suspect was later arrested in connection with the hit-and-run incident, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Aug. 3 at about 5:35 a.m., officers responded to the location of the collision on Foothill Boulevard, west of Sultana Avenue.
The pedestrian was walking eastbound in the two-way left turn lane of Foothill when he was struck by a white pickup truck being driven westbound on Foothill. The driver of the pickup did not stop and immediately fled the scene.
The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and died as a result of the collision.
Officers were able to identify the suspect vehicle, which led them to an address in Rialto. The suspect vehicle and suspect, Coreyraye Smith, were located at this residence. A search warrant was authored and evidence identifying Smith as the driver of the vehicle was located, police said. Smith was arrested on a charge of felony hit and run.
Foothill between Beech and Almeria avenues was shut down for several hours during the investigation.
