A pedestrian from Fontana died in a traffic collision in Ontario on Jan. 25, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
At 6:03 a.m., officers from the Ontario Police Department responded to the 2500 block of East Riverside Drive.
The pedestrian, 42-year-old Lorena Lara, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 6:06 a.m.
No additional information about the incident was immediately available.
The Ontario P.D. was investigating the collision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.