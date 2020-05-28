A pedestrian in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision in Fontana on May 27, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident took place at about 9:41 p.m. on Foothill Boulevard between Hemlock and Sultana avenues, police said.
The driver fled the scene of the collision, and the vehicle (a white 2001 Ford Taurus) was found unoccupied a short distance away from the scene.
Officers arrived and found the 55-year-old male victim, who later succumbed to his injuries. The preliminary investigation suggests the victim was riding his motorized wheelchair on Foothill prior to the collision.
The suspect later arrived at the Fontana P.D. to turn himself in, police said. He was identified as Jonathan Rodriguez, a 31-year-old Fontana resident.
Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Fontana P.D.'s Traffic Unit at (909) 350-7770.
