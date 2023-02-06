A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Fontana on Feb. 3, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident took place at about 6:52 p.m. at the intersection of Arrow Boulevard and Almeria Avenue, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
A 44-year-old man was struck by a silver Honda Civic and was transported by paramedics to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in unknown condition, Romero said.
The collision was found to be in the unincorporated county area of the city, and so the California Highway Patrol took over the investigation.
