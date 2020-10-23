A pedestrian was hospitalized after suffering serious injuries in a hit-and-run incident in Fontana on Oct. 21, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the motorist who was involved in this collision, which took place at about 12:20 a.m. on Cherry Avenue in the southwestern area of the city.
The preliminary information indicates the victim, a 32-year-old man, was walking across Cherry from east to west when he was struck in the No. 2 lane of southbound Cherry near Woodland Drive. The driver briefly stopped after the collision, looked at the victim laying on the ground, and then fled westbound on Woodland.
Medics arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.
The suspect was described as a man in his 20s who was driving a light-colored four-door car.
The streets were closed for several hours while the Fontana P.D.'s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) took over the investigation.
"The MAIT investigators are seeking assistance of those who live, work or were driving in the area during the time frame to check your vehicle’s dash cameras and surveillance cameras for any footage which may lead to the identity of the suspect," the P.D. said in a social media post.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Officer Joshua MacMillan at (909) 350-7770 or jdmacmillan@fontana.org.
