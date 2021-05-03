A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run collision in Fontana on May 1, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Patrol officers responded to a call of a man down on Cherry Avenue, north of Santa Ana Avenue, in the southern area of the city, said Fontana P.D. Public Information Officer Kevin Anderson.
Upon arrival, the officers determined that a hit-and-run occurred involving a 40-year-old male transient and an unknown vehicle. Based on the scene, it appeared the pedestrian was walking westbound across Cherry when he was stuck by the vehicle (possibly a tractor/trailer) which was southbound. It is unknown how long the subject was laying in the road after the collision before the reporting party called it in, Anderson said.
The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with major injuries.
The Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded to scene and is handling the investigation. No suspect information was available.
