A pedestrian died in a collision on the Interstate 10 Freeway in Fontana on March 11, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 11:35 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to I-10 eastbound, east of Sierra Avenue.
Ricardo Canela Jr., 29, a resident of Bloomington, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 11:50 p.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
The CHP was investigating the incident.
