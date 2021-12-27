A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle after running onto the roadway in Rancho Cucamonga on Dec. 27, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 4:47 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Etiwanda Avenue and Arrow Route for a report of a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian. Deputies and medical personnel arrived and located the pedestrian, who had succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His name was not released pending notification of next of kin.
During the investigation, deputies determined a 1999 Ford F-150, driven by a 55-year-old man from Fontana, was traveling north on Etiwanda, south of Arrow. The pedestrian was walking north on Etiwanda on the east curb line and for reasons unknown at this time, he ran into the roadway in front of the Ford. The driver was unable to avoid a collision and struck the pedestrian, the Sheriff's Department said. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The Rancho Cucamonga Station's Major Accident Investigation Team responded and assumed the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about this collision is urged to contact Deputy V. Peterson or Deputy D. Rusk at the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at (909) 477-2800.
