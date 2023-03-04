A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Fontana on Feb. 28, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident took place at about 5:28 p.m. at the intersection of Beech Avenue and Foothill Boulevard.
A fire investigator was driving by the area after the collision and assisted police during the incident.
The pedestrian, a male adult, had minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.
The driver remained on the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, police said.
