A pedestrian was struck by a motorcycle in Fontana on May 30, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident took place at about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Arrow and Oleander avenues.
Witnesses told police dispatch that the motorcycle ran the red light at the intersection and struck a pedestrian crossing the street in the crosswalk.
Both subjects were treated on the scene by San Bernardino County Fire / medics for non-life-threatening injuries. Both subjects were transported to local hospitals as a precaution.
